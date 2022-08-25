S Dinajpur: Tableau flagged off to campaign against child marriage

balurghat: A tableau, in order to campaign against minor marriage, was inaugurated here on Wednesday at Balurghat district administrative building by the District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Bijin Krishna. The tableau was prepared under the supervision of the district Social Welfare department.



After the inauguration, DM Bijin Krishna said: "The tableau was inaugurated to campaign against minor marriage across the district. It will run the whole district to grow awareness among the people so that early marriage can be stopped entirely."

According to him, the minor marriage is a grave problem for this society and the district administration is well aware of the situation.

"It is a fact that the number of minor marriages is increasing. It is our target to stop early marriage at any cost. We will campaign with this tableau by covering the remote areas of this district. It is true that the illegal practice cannot be stopped overnight. It is a continuous process to thwart this nuisance," he said.

Krishna said the administrative personnel and officials have been engaged regarding the matter.

"In some parts of this district, the problem is acute and we are focussing on those areas to uproot the practice. The school students, particularly the girls, should come forward to stand rigid against it. The participation of the entire society is necessary to eradicate it completely. We are concentrating hard to declare South Dinajpur as a minor marriage free district," he added.

Social Welfare Officer Mathias Lepcha was present in the programme. Hundreds of girl students of the city took part in it and organised a rally to campaign against the evil practice