S Dinajpur: Steps to ensure O2 facility in all ambulances

BALURGHAT: District Health department initiated measures to ensure the availability of oxygen support system in all ambulances of South Dinajpur following the surge in Covid cases in recent times.



The department has started preparing a list of ambulances which especially carry the serious Covid patients to hospitals from both Balurghat and Gangarampur subdivisions.

"We have at present 18 ambulances for emergency services. Six of them have been involved in carrying serious Covid patients.

"Three are working each in Balurghat and Gangarampur separately. All these have oxygen support facilities," said a health official.

According to the official, the district has 91 Nischay Yan ambulances but most do not have the oxygen facility.

"Nischay Yan ambulances are mainly carrying mothers and children on an emergency basis. We have the information that some of these ambulances don't have the facility," the official said.

The state Health department has recently directed the district Health department to ensure the oxygen facility in each of the ambulances which carry patients.

"The ambulances which have no such facility will be equipped with the facility of oxygen soon," said the official.

In another development, the district Health department has taken a decision to open a separate ward of 30 beds for Covid patients in Balurghat Hospital.