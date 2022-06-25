S Dinajpur: Six held with banned drugs

balurghat: In a major breakthrough, Balurghat police on Thursday night conducted a special anti-narcotic drive and nabbed six persons with banned drugs, South Dinajpur Superintendent of Police Rahul De said here in a press conference on Friday.



"The police had recovered banned 3790 Yaba tablets kept in 19 packets, banned 4000 Tydol tablets kept in 40 packets. Six persons were arrested in this connection. Police had also seized two motorbikes, Indian currency worth Rs 51,100 and seven mobile phones from their possession," De said.

De said the police had recovered the banned drugs, Indian currency, motorbikes from the six persons through this drive conducted at Kalkhola Khari under Balurghat police station.

They were produced in Balurghat court on Friday for further interrogation.

"The police conducted raids after having information from a source. The banned drugs were kept hidden in the packets. We are interrogating them to get more information about their operation," he said.

According to him, the raid was part of their continuous monitoring of the narcotics drug trade in border areas of South Dinajpur which is surrounded by a three sided Bangladesh border."We had specific information about the six persons involved in narcotics drug smuggling," he added.