S Dinajpur: School shut after 2 students test Covid positive

balurghat: The authority of a local state-run residential school was forced to close the school after two of its students tested COVID-19 positive. The incident took place in Chakram B L High School which is under Bhatpara Gram Panchayat of Balurghat block. Two infected students were sent for home isolation, it is learnt.



According to an official source, the two students recently fell ill and as per doctor's suggestion their swab samples were collected and sent the same for COVID-19 testing.

"Their reports were COVID-19 positive. The two students were staying in the hostel before they tested positive. After consulting with the doctors and local administration, they had sent for home isolation. Their conditions are stable now," said the source.

The source said the school authority had also taken up a decision to close the school as well as its hostel for an indefinite period.

"The students and their guardians were informed about the matter while the school will open again after a proper verification," added the source.

Additional District Magistrate (General) Vivek Kumar said the local administration is monitoring the situation closely. "The situation will be further monitored in time to time and then the decision will be taken up either to open or close the school," he added.

Notably, the infection rate of COVID-19 positive cases is rising in South Dinajpur.