S Dinajpur: Release of water from B'desh hits construction work of dam over Atreyee

BALURGHAT: Following sudden release of water in Atreyee from Bangladesh, the construction of ongoing Atreyee dam was adversely affected here, including several areas were inundated due to the river in spate, as informed by an Irrigation department official on Sunday.



According to the Irrigation department official, the water was released from Bangladesh side on Friday late at night following which the water level of Atreyee was increased by 3 meter.

Notably, the Irrigation department has recently started to construct a dam over Atreyee to keep water in dry season

as per instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Banerjee has also instructed the District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Ayesha Rani A to complete the project as early as possible.

"A dam was already constructed on Atreyee by the Bangladesh government there in Bangladesh following which the river used to become almost dry in the dry season, affecting the fishermen and the farmers of Balurghat and Kumarganj blocks. In the rainy season,

the water is also released from Bangladesh from the dam, causinundation. In order to solve the problem, a project of constructing a similar dam

has recently been undertaken by the Irrigation department here in Balurghat on Atreyee

as per direction of the Chief Minister. A fund of Rs 32 crore was sanctioned by the State government too," said the official.