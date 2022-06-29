S Dinajpur: Pvt hosp turns into Swasthya Sathi Grade-A facility

balurghat: A private facility of South Dinajpur has been upgraded to Swasthya Sathi Grade-A Hospital in the district, District Nodal Officer (DNO) of Swasthya Sathi section Ranu Mondal here informed recently.

According to her, the Susparsha Nursing Home in Gangarampur has been upgraded as Swasthya Sathi Grade-A Hospital in the district.

"This is the first Grade-A hospital in the district empanelled under the scheme. Now the Swasthya Sathi beneficiaries can avail the treatment for some critical illness in the district without moving to other districts," she said.

She said the critical patients will be treated there for free if holding the Swasthya Sathi card."The hospital will provide the service more effectively in case of treating the critical patients. The Swasthya Sathi card holders will avail the facility there," she said.

Swasthya Sathi, the state scheme, is committed to provide basic health facilities covering up to Rs 5 lakh per annum per family.