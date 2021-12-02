S Dinajpur: Over 1.3K women from BJP & other parties join TMC

balurghat: As many as 1,432 women from BJP and other parties joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in South Dinajpur on Wednesday in presence of district president of South Dinajpur Women TMC Pradipta Chakraborty.



Notably, the women wing of district TMC conducted an organisational meeting on Wednesday in Tapan block, where the joining took place.

Chakraborty said: "This joining proved our strength in the rural belts of the district. Around 1,432 women from BJP and other parties joined Trinamool. They were all inspired by the works of our Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee."

"We are now confident of winning the upcoming elections by defeating the communal force. All the working class of the rural belts, particularly the women, are continuously being benefited by the development projects undertaken by our Chief Minister," she said.

According to the political observers of the region, after becoming the district president of Women TMC, Chakraborty has started empowering the party's women brigade of South Dinajpur.

"In recent times, the women TMC cell under the leadership of Chakraborty has started several organisational activities for which many women from different political parties are now switching to TMC. She is also very popular among the women for her activity to extend support beside them," said an observer, also adding this joining is significant before

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's proposed administrative review meeting scheduled to be held on December 7 at Gangarampur Stadium.