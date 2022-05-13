S Dinajpur: Highway Traffic Guard office inaugurated
BALURGHAT:A new Highway Traffic Guard office was inaugurated in South Dinajpur's Fulbari located beside National Highway 512 by Agricultural Marketing minister Biplab Mitra on Thursday.
Mitra was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Rahul De, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dendup Sherpa, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Bilbamangal Saha, Subdivisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Gangarampur Dipanjan Bhattacharjee, Inspector-in-Charge of Gangarampur police station Samir Deosha and Officer-in-Charge (Traffic) of Gangarampur Partha Jha.
Inaugurating the new office, Biplab Mitra said: "Around one lakh people will be benefitted from this new office. Fulbari and adjacent Rampur are the two important places of the district where traffic congestion is quite common due to the increase of vehicles. The new office will help the traffic department to control the traffic and the movement of vehicles. People will get safety and security too."
According to him, the road accident will be controlled through this new office.
"Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is always emphasizing on the Safe Drive Save Life campaign in order to reduce the rate of accidents in West Bengal.
The new office will help the concerned traffic department for the successful implementation of that campaign," he said.Mitra hinted at opening a new police station in Rampur too.
SP Rahul De said: "The new office will increase activities of Traffic police on Highway through increased deployment of manpower. It will also help to improve road safety standards."
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
CM bats for creation of more dists to accelerate dev work12 May 2022 8:08 PM GMT
Awareness drive being held to showcase welfare schemes12 May 2022 8:08 PM GMT
CM opens renovated Town Hall12 May 2022 8:07 PM GMT
Property tax: NKDA collects 25% more than previous year12 May 2022 8:07 PM GMT
TMC deputes leaders to meet party workers daily at Trinamool Bhavan12 May 2022 8:06 PM GMT