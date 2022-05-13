S Dinajpur: Highway Traffic Guard office inaugurated

BALURGHAT:A new Highway Traffic Guard office was inaugurated in South Dinajpur's Fulbari located beside National Highway 512 by Agricultural Marketing minister Biplab Mitra on Thursday.



Mitra was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Rahul De, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dendup Sherpa, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Bilbamangal Saha, Subdivisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Gangarampur Dipanjan Bhattacharjee, Inspector-in-Charge of Gangarampur police station Samir Deosha and Officer-in-Charge (Traffic) of Gangarampur Partha Jha.

Inaugurating the new office, Biplab Mitra said: "Around one lakh people will be benefitted from this new office. Fulbari and adjacent Rampur are the two important places of the district where traffic congestion is quite common due to the increase of vehicles. The new office will help the traffic department to control the traffic and the movement of vehicles. People will get safety and security too."

According to him, the road accident will be controlled through this new office.

"Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is always emphasizing on the Safe Drive Save Life campaign in order to reduce the rate of accidents in West Bengal.

The new office will help the concerned traffic department for the successful implementation of that campaign," he said.Mitra hinted at opening a new police station in Rampur too.

SP Rahul De said: "The new office will increase activities of Traffic police on Highway through increased deployment of manpower. It will also help to improve road safety standards."