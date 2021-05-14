'S Dinajpur gets 10K Covid vaccine doses'

BALURGHAT: District Health department of South Dinajpur has received 10,000 doses of Covid vaccine from the state Health department, an official of the concerned Health department said on Thursday. According to the official, the doses will be reserved for the transport employees, hawkers and journalists of the district.



"The eligible persons from the transport department along with the hawkers and reporters will get the vaccine doses after showing their valid identity proofs to the officials of the vaccination centres from where they are willing to take the jabs," the official said.

In order to provide the jabs to the transport department personnel, the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) has been asked to send a list of the transport employees to the district Health department. An official source said the hawkers have no valid identity cards to take the doses. The concerned health department with the help of district administration and civic bodies is now trying to identify the eligible hawkers.

Meanwhile, as per direction of the state Health department, the administering of the first dose of vaccine has been stopped from April 28 in the district.

"Only the second dose of vaccine is being given to those who have taken the first dose. Due to the shortage of vaccine doses, we are not able to provide the jabs to new beneficiaries," said the official.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey has already conducted a meeting with the District Magistrate C Murugan to chalk out a plan to reduce infection in the district.

The Covid cases in the district are increasing. About 200 people are getting infected everyday in two subdivisions, Balurghat and Gangarampur. The district's active cases stand around 1,500. The serious patients are being treated in Balurghat and Gangarampur Covid hospitals. Asymptomatic and stable patients are being kept in Safe Home and Home Isolation.

As per instruction of the state, the district administration has imposed partial lockdown in the district. The shops selling essential items open only for a limited period of the day. The law enforcers are conducting raids at regular intervals to maintain the norms of partial lockdown.