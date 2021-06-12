S Dinajpur Food dept takes steps to implement Duare Ration

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur district Food and Supplies department has initiated the process to link beneficiaries' digital ration card with



Aadhar and mobile number to implement Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's dream project Duare Ration (ration at doorstep) as early as possible in the district.

An official source said the concerned department would link the beneficiaries' digital ration card with Aadhar and mobile number through Bangla Sahayata Kendra (state-run help desk) so that the process could be completed on an emergency basis.

"Many branches of such help desks have already started functioning in different blocks and Panchayats. The beneficiaries can link their digital ration cards with Aadhar and mobile numbers from those state-run help desks.

"Once the link is completed, the beneficiaries will receive information about the foodgrains being provided by the state government every week through a mobile message.

"The entire process can be done through an online system only," added the source.

The source said the beneficiary may also link the ration card with Aadhar and mobile after opening the website of the state Food and Supplies department.

In future, they can also get their foodgrains after providing biometric finger print while reaching the ration shop.

In South Dinajpur, as many as 19 lakh people have received digital ration cards so far. Of them, more than 10 lakh beneficiaries have not yet linked their ration cards with Aadhars and mobile numbers.

After forming the government, Mamata Banerjee directed all the district

administrations across the state to speed up the process to provide the benefits of Duare Ration to people as soon as possible.

Recently, the programme was introduced in the Hili block on an experimental basis. "The Chief Minister has kept her word. She is supporting us when we are in financial trouble," said one of the beneficiaries in Hili.

District Controller of Food and Supplies department Jayanta Roy said the concerned department would complete the process at the earliest.