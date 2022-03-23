S Dinajpur: English-medium school for minority pupils soon

balurghat: South Dinajpur district will get a Secondary English-Medium school for minority students soon, chairperson of West Bengal State Minorities Commission and former Lok Sabha MP Dr (Prof) Mamtaz Sanghamitra here informed on Tuesday. She was attending an administrative meeting with the district administrative officials at the conference hall of Balurghat administrative building to take stock of the ongoing projects that had been already undertaken for the development of minority communities across the state by the state government.



"South Dinajpur will get a Secondary English Medium school for the minority students shortly. Initially we have decided to open at least one English Medium school here and if the situation demands, more such schools will be established in future for them," she said.

According to her, the present state government has already undertaken a plethora of development projects for the overall benefit of different minority communities. "Apart from the ongoing projects, many more projects will be taken up by the state government regarding the minority development throughout the state," she added.

"On Tuesday, we discussed the progress of the ongoing projects in different sectors. In South Dinajpur, the ongoing projects have been running satisfactorily," she said.

Sanghamitra said the hostel for the minority students has also been running successfully.

"The minority people are being absorbed through Karmatirtha, the project that was undertaken by the state government in order to boost up employment for the educated youths. In addition to women Self Help Groups (SHGs), we have also opened SHGs for male people too. South Dinajpur is a very peaceful district where the incident of communal disharmony has never been heard in the recent past,"

she said.

She said the minority development projects were to some extent hampered across the state over the past two years due to the sudden outbreak of Covid pandemic.

"Now the situation has improved and the minority development projects have been running in full-swing," she said.