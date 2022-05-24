S Dinajpur: Councillor helps woman get caste certificate

BALURGHAT: A local woman Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor of Balurghat civic body helped a woman for getting her Scheduled Caste certificate in a Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) camp here on Tuesday.



Sikha Mohanta Saha Chowdhury, who was elected from ward no 7, is popular for her benevolent nature.

Pratima Sakar was facing trouble in getting her caste certificate. She immediately contacted Mohanta Saha Chowdhury requesting her to do the needful regarding the matter.

The TMC councillor assured her to solve the problem as early as possible.

On Tuesday, the councillor reached the camp of Duare Sarkar at Nalanda Vidyapith with Sarkar and submitted all the documents that were necessary for getting a caste certificate.

Visibly overwhelmed, Pratima Sarkar said: 'I didn't have any experience on how to get a caste certificate. Naturally I was helpless and contacted our councillor of ward no 7 where I reside.

Hearing my problem, she assured me to accomplish my task. On Tuesday, I reached the camp where my work was successfully conducted in presence of her."

Sikha Mohanta Saha Chowdhury said: "I was doing my duty only. Being a councillor, it is my job to help the residents of my ward. The woman contacted me to know about the procedure of how to get a caste certificate. I told her to come to the camp on Tuesday with the documents. I had done all the work for her and submitted the documents to the officials."