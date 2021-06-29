S Dinajpur: Cops start installing CCTV cameras at key locations

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur district police started installing CCTV cameras at strategic locations, including important road intersections, State Highway and National Highway crossings, among others. Cameras are also being installed at important locations of the entire district to prevent crimes and antisocial activities.



According to an official source, the blueprint to install the cameras has already been completed in such a way that no one can enter or leave the jurisdiction of the district without his or her image being recorded by some of these devices.

"The cameras were already installed at the entry-points of the district in Tapan, Harirampur and Kushmandi and at Amtalighat on Malda-Tapan State Highway," the source said.

On Sunday afternoon, nine CCTV cameras were installed in different parts of Patiram including Patiram-bazaar, Rolar-more, Choumatha-more and Taltala-more. Superintendent of Police Rahul De and Agricultural Marketing minister Biplab Mitra were present in the programme.

Recently, the cops from Patiram police station rescued four stolen mobile phones and a private car with the help of the CCTV footage. Besides, the police caught the culprits who were involved in a robbery and abduction case in Tapan's Kardah with the help of camera footage.

Some of these cameras will be able to capture visuals at 360 degree angles and record for at least 15 days at a stretch. "Many parts of the district are now under CCTV surveillance and the rest will soon be under the same surveillance," said the SP.