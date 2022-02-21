S Dinajpur civic poll: TMC's dev works party candidate's poll plank

balurghat: South Dinajpur district Women Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Pradipta Chakraborty, who is contesting from ward no 22, is confident of her victory in the upcoming civic polls due to the overwhelming support from women voters.



Moreover, the development works carried out by the Trinamool Congress-led government is her poll plank.

Balurghat civic body elections is slated on February 27.

Assuring people that she would stand by them, Chakraborty took part in a roadshow on Saturday evening in which an overwhelming gathering of party supporters, activists and common people was witnessed.

The roadshow started from a local club Maitri Chakra covering the entire area of the said ward and ended at the starting point.

South Dinajpur district TMC president Ujjwal Basak, veteran party leader and former PWD minister Shankar Chakraborty, South Dinajpur district TMC youth president Ambarish Sarkar along with other frontal party leaders took part in the road show.

A large number of women voters, who will play a key role, from the area came out of their houses with conch shells to welcome Chakraborty's roadshow.

Leading the road show from the front, Chakraborty said: "I wanted to provide the message to the voters of ward no 22 through this roadshow that I will always stand beside them. I have been receiving enormous positive responses from them during campaigns. If everything is okay, I will definitely be elected from this ward." According to her, the fight will be tough as she is contesting from the ward where the residence of local Balurghat BJP Lok Sabha MP and state party president Sukanta Majumdar is situated.