S Dinajpur: Awareness programme on child trafficking organised

balurghat: An awareness programme on child-trafficking, minor-marriage, child-labour along with others related to minor girls was organised by Balurghat Block administration here at Raghunathpur BM High School on Tuesday while celebrating 11-years of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal.



Childline of Balurghat block, District Legal Services Authority of South Dinajpur, Non Government Organisations (NGOs) and girl students of educational institutions participated in the programme.

District Nodal Officer of Child Protection department Mathias Lepcha who was present in the programme said:

"The programme was conducted by the Balurghat block in order to provide necessary information about various aspects of child-trafficking, minor-marriage,

child-labour and many others to the girl students who were attending here at Raghunathpur BM High School on Tuesday. It was an awareness programme and a projector was used through which the information was provided to the attending girl students." According to him, the officials from the concerned Balurghat block, Childline and District Legal Services Authority had discussed various aspects of many problems related to the minor girls and their solutions as well.

A participating teacher Palash Mondal said: "No doubt the programme was a unique one. Information was provided to the girls particularly about minor-marriage and trafficking. I hope the girls would apply the knowledge which they gathered through this programme in practical life if facing any such problems."

A student Mona Singha said: "The minor aged girls like us have to face many problems regarding early marriage, trafficking and child-labour. This awareness programme has provided us knowledge to fight with the above mentioned matters."

Block Development Officer (BDO) of Balurghat block Anuj Shikdar and Sabhapati of Balurghat Panchayat Samiti Kalpana Kisku were present in the programme.