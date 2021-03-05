S Dinajpur: 2nd phase of inoculation starts in 35 centres

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur district health department started vaccinating people aged 60 or above and those aged between 45 and 59 with comorbidities in the second phase of community vaccination drive from 35 centres on Thursday, said Chief Medical Officer Dr Sukumar Dey.



"In the district, we have around 3.5 lakh comorbid patients who would be vaccinated. We want to complete the process as early as possible," Dr Dey added. According to him, out of 35 centres, there are 19 primary health centres, four urban primary health centres, eight block health centres, one sub-divisional hospital, one district hospital and two other state-run facilities. In the first phase, 20,500 doses of vaccine were administered to healthcare and frontline workers. Since Wednesday evening, 52 comorbid people between 45 and 59, have taken the shots. As many as 237 people aged 60 or above have got the same. The second phase of vaccination comes at a time when the district's active cases are under control.