S Dinajpur: 25 families from BJP camp join TMC

BALURGHAT: As many as 25 families from the BJP camp joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday in Gangarampur block's Chaloon Gram Panchayat.

TMC on the same day organised a convention with the party workers for the preparation of upcoming party's Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata in presence of State General Secretary of TMC Goutam Das, district president of South Dinajpur Youth TMC Ambarish Sarkar, Gangarampur block TMC president Mrinal Sarkar, local TMC Panchayat Pradhan of Chaloon GP Sahanaj Bibi and local Anchal Sabhapati of TMC Saidur Sarkar where the 25 families switched to TMC camp from the saffron brigade.

The TMC party flags were also handed over to them. Speaking to the media persons, Goutam Das said: "About 25 families from the BJP under Chaloon GP shifted to TMC. We had organised a convention on Thursday with the party workers."