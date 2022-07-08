S Dinajpur: 25 families from BJP camp join TMC
BALURGHAT: As many as 25 families from the BJP camp joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday in Gangarampur block's Chaloon Gram Panchayat.
TMC on the same day organised a convention with the party workers for the preparation of upcoming party's Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata in presence of State General Secretary of TMC Goutam Das, district president of South Dinajpur Youth TMC Ambarish Sarkar, Gangarampur block TMC president Mrinal Sarkar, local TMC Panchayat Pradhan of Chaloon GP Sahanaj Bibi and local Anchal Sabhapati of TMC Saidur Sarkar where the 25 families switched to TMC camp from the saffron brigade.
The TMC party flags were also handed over to them. Speaking to the media persons, Goutam Das said: "About 25 families from the BJP under Chaloon GP shifted to TMC. We had organised a convention on Thursday with the party workers."
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Govt sanctions village development schemes worth about Rs 71 crore7 July 2022 7:34 PM GMT
579 fresh cases, one death7 July 2022 7:33 PM GMT
L-G lays foundation stone of automated puzzle car parking7 July 2022 7:33 PM GMT
Licences of country liquor suppliers extended in Delhi7 July 2022 7:32 PM GMT
Rajendra Pal Gautam reviews progress of septic tank scheme7 July 2022 7:32 PM GMT