S Bengal to witness thunderstorms, lightning today, predicts MeT

KOLKATA: After days of intense heat, the city experienced sporadic rainfall on Sunday. The meteorological department stated that thunderstorms with lightning will take place in South Bengal districts on Monday as well.



The partly cloudy sky with rainfall and thunder in Kolkata will continue on Monday. The maximum temperature recorded in the city was 35 degree Celsius and minimum was 27 degree Celsius on Sunday.

The weather department has predicted thunderstorm with lightning on Monday in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Howrah, Kolkata, Hooghly, Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, Nadia, East Bardhaman and West Bardhaman. The department has predicted heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning at Birbhum and Murshidabad. No weather warning for the fishermen has been issued by the department for the next five days.The department has predicted thunderstorms and lightning on Monday in North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Coochbehar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda as well.People are concerned over their Puja plans as the weather, a month ahead, keeps fluctuating between a sunny day to a sudden spell of rain. The weather experts reportedly feel that it is too early to predict whether the first week of October i.e. Durga Puja will be affected by rainfall or not.