S Bengal to see rise in temp by 2-30C in next 48 hrs

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that various South Bengal districts will see a rise in the temperature at least by 2-3 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours and the intensity of rainfall will also reduce in the southern part of the state. Various South Bengal districts have been receiving light to moderate rainfall in a scattered way for the past two days.



The lowest temperature in Kolkata was registered at 25.6 degree Celsius while the highest temperature remained at 30.8 degree Celsius. According to the MeT office prediction, there may be spells of heavy rainfall in various North Bengal districts in the next 24 hours. A low pressure is likely to form over Bay-of-Bengal on Sunday which may intensify into a depression bringing more rainfall. The rain deficit of the season will be further compensated if the latter half of September witnesses more rainfall, feel weather experts. South Bengal witnessed a low-pressure turned depression in the last week as well. The city received around 2.4 mm rainfall on Tuesday. Various South Bengal districts witnessed sporadic rainfall last week due to a depression. The coastal districts received heavy rainfall last week due to the depression. East Midnapore, South 24-Parganas and North 24-Parganas received moderate to heavy rainfall last week while districts like Kolkata, Hooghly, Jhargram, Murshidabad, Birbhum received scattered rainfall till Monday-Tuesday.

Bengal witnessed 26 per cent less rainfall till the beginning of September. South Bengal districts received nearly twice as much rainfall on September 12 than what they received between September 1 and 11. Rainfall in the last week brought down the deficit figure. Upto September 12, the state received 1169.5 mm rainfall on average. The rainfall deficit is around 17 per cent. In the case of Kolkata, the rain deficit stands at around 33 per cent. It is yet to be seen whether two back-to-back low pressure systems will make up for the rain deficiency.

Gangetic Bengal registered around 35 per cent rain deficit in early August and the overall rainfall deficit came down to 20 per cent till August end. Weather experts pointed out that as North Bengal districts received more rainfall than South Bengal districts.

The south-west monsoon entered South Bengal on June 18 in a weak condition and as a result there has not been any major rainfall in South Bengal districts till June end.