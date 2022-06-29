'S Bengal to receive heavy rains this weekend'

kolkata: The intensity of rainfall will be reduced in North Bengal districts from Thursday while South Bengal districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the weekend, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.



The city dwellers will continue to witness humid conditions in the next 48 hours and there may be some scattered rainfall in some pockets of South Bengal.

Some parts of Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Coochbehar may receive some scattered rainfall.

The western districts like Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan will receive few spells of thundershowers in the next 48 hours.

The sky in the city may remain partially cloudy on Thursday.

The city registered its lowest temperature around 28 degrees Celsius while the highest remained around 35 degree Celsius.

It may be mentioned here that Kolkata registered a rain deficit of around 64 per cent in June while in the rest of south Bengal the deficit has been registered at around 40 per cent so far in the current month.

In July, the south Bengal districts are expected to receive more rainfall compared to the figure recorded in June.

South Bengal districts are yet to receive heavy showers as the south west monsoon entered south Bengal in a weak phase.

Most of the north Bengal districts received heavy rainfall ever since the monsoon entered in north Bengal.

North Bengal has so far received 49 per cent additional rainfall. The west monsoon entered south Bengal on June 18. South Bengal witnessed a delayed entry of monsoon this year as it normally enters south Bengal districts on June 11.

The south-west monsoon entered north Bengal and also north-eastern parts of the country on June 3.