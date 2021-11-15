S Bengal to receive heavy rains in next 24 hrs

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that various south Bengal districts will receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. The city may receive light rainfall.



Light to moderate rainfall lashed several parts of the south Bengal on Sunday. The sky in the city and other south Bengal districts remained partially cloudy.

Heavy rainfall alert has been issued for East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram in the next 24 hours while the districts like Birbhum, Nadia, East Burdwan and West Burdwan will also receive moderate to heavy rainfall. The coastal districts will receive more rainfall than other districts in south Bengal. A low pressure trough has formed between Tamil Nadu and Gangetic Bengal which will bring rainfall, a senior weather official said.

Some of the north Bengal districts like Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur may also receive light showers. Cold northern wind has already entered Bengal. In the last week the mercury plunged down to 14-15 degree Celsius in various western districts while the lowest temperature in the city dropped below 18 degree Celsius last week. Temperature had slightly gone up towards the end of this week.

The city on Sunday registered its highest temperature at around 27.3 degree Celsius, 3 degree below normal while the lowest temperature was registered at 22.3 degree Celsius which is 2 degree above normal. The highest humidity level remained at 91 percent while the lowest humidity recorded at 66 percent.

Cold wind entering Bengal from North West parts of the country was interrupted from last Thursday as a low pressure intensified. The MeT office had earlier predicted that various south Bengal districts and also the western districts would receive rainfall on November 13-14. There was a prediction o0f more rainfall in the coastal districts.

The MeT office has not however officially announced the date when the winter will set in. It is assumed the winter will set in during the middle of December.