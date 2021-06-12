'S Bengal to get low pressure-induced heavy rains in 48 hrs'

KOLKATA: Low pressure trough has formed over North Bay of Bengal and it will eventually pave the way for Monsoons in South Bengal. All the south Bengal districts will receive heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours, predicted the Regional Meteorological Center in Alipore. The state would receive very heavy rainfall after July 5-6.



"The low pressure will intensify further and bring rainfall in the next couple of days. The Monsoon is set to enter South Bengal with the low pressure. The Monsoon had already entered North Bengal a couple of days ago. All the south Bengal districts will receive rainfall in the next three days. Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Bankura, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia will receive rainfall in the next 24 hours. A gusty wind may be sweeping through various south Bengal districts. Some of the North Bengal districts will receive heavy rainfall," a weather official said.

According to the MeT office prediction, the coastal districts will receive heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. The tidal wave in Digha may rise up to a height of 16 feet. The district administration in the coastal areas had earlier warned the local people. Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) had also issued an alert saying that the water level would go up in Hooghly river.

The state government has already evacuated more than 4,000 inhabitants of cyclone Yaas-hit Mousuni and Ghoramara islands in South 24 Parganas following warnings of new moon high tides on June 11 and June 26. The sea will remain turbulent due to high tides. The district administration evacuated residents of the two islands where embankments were ravaged by cyclone 'Yaas' on May 26. Repairing works are underway and it will be completed by June-end.

Various South Bengal districts have received rainfall on Friday morning. It, however, did not last for long. Rainfall brought down the temperature by a few notches, giving some relief to the city dwellers from the scorching summer heat. The city and its adjoining areas partially remained cloudy on Friday. The city recorded the highest temperature at 32.7 degree Celsius on Friday while the lowest temperature remained at 27.5 degree Celsius, which is one degree above normal.