S Bengal to get heavy rains in next 36 hours

kolkata: A low pressure has formed over Odisha coast which may turn into a depression in the next 36 hours bringing rainfall in various South Bengal districts. The coastal areas will receive heavy rainfall, the Regional meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted.

The districts like East Midnapore, West Midnapore and South 24-Parganas will receive more rainfall. Fishermen have been urged not to venture into the sea on July 13 and 14 as the sea may remain turbulent. Those trawlers which have already sailed from Kakdwip, Namkhana, Frazergunj and Patharpratima have been asked to return.

There may be moderate rainfall in various coastal areas of south Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday. The city and other south Bengal districts will receive light to moderate rainfall. The city's sky and its adjoining districts will mostly remain cloudy in the next 48 hours with one or two spells of rain in various pockets of south Bengal.

The highest temperature will hover around 32-33 degree Celsius in Kolkata and in adjoining districts while the lowest temperature may remain around 26-27 degree Celsius. As per the MeT office prediction, the highest temperature will not go up further in the next two days.

There may be scattered rainfall in hilly regions of North Bengal and Dooars in the next 48 hours while the districts like Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, Alipurduar may receive moderate rainfall.