S Bengal dists to get scattered rain today: MeT

kOLKATA: Several South Bengal districts including the city received scattered rainfall on Thursday bringing temporary relief to the people from the discomfort. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted that there may be scattered rainfall in various districts of south Bengal on Friday.



Rain lashed various parts of North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, South 24-Parganas, Nadia on Thursday afternoon. The MeT office has already forecast that south Bengal districts will receive a heavy spell in the weekend. According to the weather office prediction, the intensity of rainfall will be reduced in North Bengal districts in the next 24 hours.

The city's sky mostly remained cloudy from Thursday morning. There may be few spells of heavy showers in some pockets of north Bengal in the next two days.

The west monsoon entered south Bengal on June 18. South Bengal witnessed a delayed entry of monsoon this year as it normally enters south Bengal districts on June 11.

The south-west monsoon entered north Bengal and also north-eastern parts of the country on June 3. South Bengal districts are yet to receive heavy showers as the south west monsoon entered south Bengal in a weak phase.

The city dwellers have been witnessing humid conditions in the past few days. Some scattered rainfall occurred in some pockets of south Bengal.

It may be mentioned here that Kolkata registered a rain deficit of around 64 per cent in June while in the rest of south Bengal the deficit has been registered at around 40 per cent so far in the current month.

In July, the south Bengal districts are expected to receive more rainfall compared to the figure recorded in June.