'S Bengal dists to get heavy rains'

KOLKATA: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has issued 'yellow rainfall warning' for various South Bengal districts including South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, East Burdwan and West Burdwan which will receive heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

The districts like North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata will receive heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Bankura and Purulia in the western parts of the state may receive more rainfall on Friday, the MeT office predicted.

It may also be mentioned here that a 'red warning' has been issued for the fishermen who have been asked not to venture into the sea from Friday to Saturday. "There will be sporadic light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms in various parts of south Bengal in the next 72 hours. The coastal districts like East Midnapore and South 24-Parganas may witness gusty wind measuring around 40-50 kmph on Friday and Saturday," reads the special bulletin issued by the MeT office Kolkata.

GK Das, a senior official of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that there may be water logging in the low-lying area of the municipality. He also warned that there is a possibility of vegetable crops being damaged due to heavy rains in some parts. Rains will also help in transmitting paddy and retting of jute in various districts of South Bengal, added Das. "Water bound activities may be regulated in the coastal areas of East Midnapore, South 24-Parganas particularly in Digha, Mandarmoni and Sagar Island on August 18 and 19," warned Das.