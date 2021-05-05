S Bengal districts to receive thunderstorms in the next 48 hours

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted heavy rainfall along with a gusty winds in various districts of South Bengal in the next 48 hours.



"South Bengal districts may receive thunderstorms in the next 48 hours. Wind measuring around 50-60 may sweep the city and several other districts," a weather official said. The MeT office advised people not to take shelter under trees during storms. Farmers have also been advised not to work in open field during lightning and thunderstorms.

Several districts in South Bengal, including the city, received rainfall from early Tuesday morning. Several parts of Nadia, North 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, Kolkata, South 24-Parganas, Murshidabad and Birbhum and others received light to moderate showers from the morning. A strong wind also swept through different districts.

Scattered rainfall lashed Kolkata and other South Bengal districts along with wind measuring around 50-60 km per hour on Monday night. Trees fell in some parts of Kolkata and the suburban areas. This brought down Tuesday's temperature giving some respite from the sweltering heat and humid condition.

The lowest temperature of the city on Tuesday was around 22.3 degree Celsius while the highest temperature hovered around 35 degree Celsius. Several South Bengal districts received scattered rainfall along with gusty winds on Sunday afternoon also.

People in South Bengal districts had been witnessing hot and humid conditions before the Nor'wester hit the state last Sunday. The MeT office on Friday had predicted thunderstorms in various districts of Bengal during the period between May 2 and May 6.

According to the MeT office, rains have been caused due to cyclonic circulation that formed over Madhya Pradesh and eventually moved towards Bengal.

There has been a strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal contributing to the rain as well.