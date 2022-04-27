S 24-Pgns: Sundarani outlet inaugurated

Kolkata: State Minister for Sunderban Affairs Bankim Hazra Sundarani outlet in the city on Tuesday.



"We are glad that we have set up a Sundarini outlet here (office premises of District Magistrate, South 24 Parganas)," said Hazra. He reiterated that Sundarini, a brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was rolled out to empower the women of the Sunderbans in the year of 2015. It started with packaged milk and now its products include ghee, honey, rice, sona moong dal, eggs, sweets and paneer.Sunderban Co-operative Milk and Livestock Producers Ltd (SCMLPL) that offers milk and a plethora of milk products under the brand name Sundarini Naturals had made plans to strengthen its delivery mechanism by setting up mini stalls at different places in the city. Work for developing the infrastructure had come to a halt due to COVID-19 pandemic."Sundarani outlets are in eight places including Salt Lake. We have tied up with correctional homes that procure Sundarani products," said P. Ulaganathan, District Magistrate of South 24 Parganas.