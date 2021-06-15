S 24-Pgns: Now, book slot for vaccination via WhatsApp

KOLKATA: The South 24-Parganas district administration launched vaccination by slot booking through WhatsApp chat bot on Monday. People above 45 years of age will be able to avail the facility.

"We have presently started this service at all 7 municipalities in the district and at Kakdwip and Canning towns. When the supply of vaccine gets regularized, we will extend the ambit of this facility," P.Ulaganathan, District Magistrate, South 24-Parganas said after inaugurating the facility at Sonarpur.

Residents of Maheshtala, Budge Budge, Pujali, Diamond Harbour, Sonarpur, Baruipur and Joynagar-Majilpur can avail this facility. Slots can be booked by sending WhatsApp message to 8335999000. The DM announced that soon 'Vaccine on Wheels' will be rolled out in the district.