S 24-Pgns admin prepares Covid management plan for Ganga Sagar Mela

Kolkata: The South 24-Parganas administration has prepared a Covid management plan for Ganga Sagar Mela 2021 to ensure health safety of the pilgrims.



The complete mela ground will be marked with encircled foot markers to encourage the pilgrims to maintain physical distancing.

At 13 places of the pilgrim's arrival, 24/ 7 operational medical screening with Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) is available. Medical screening and thermal checking have been enabled at buffer zones, bus stands, and railway stations in Lot 8 and Namkhana.

Health professionals will distribute masks and sanitisers at 40 first aid camps covering Outram Ghat, Sagar Island and Namkhana. RTPCR testing will be performed on symptomatic yet RAT negative patients.

The samples will be collected from five hospitals like Diamond Harbour Government Medical College and Hospital, Kakdwip SH, Rudranagar Hospital (Sagar), ESIC Joka Hospital and MR Bangur Hospital. As many as 25 ambulances with professionals will ensure safe transportation of Covid positive patients to the nearest safe homes/hospitals.

"We have devised the 21 must-follow steps on Covid management ensuring the delicate balance between spirituality and safety," said Dr P Ulaganathan, District Magistrate of South 24-Parganas.

He reiterated that separate software (COVID Watch Portal) for tracking the movement of Covid positive pilgrim of Ganga Sagar mela will be prepared.

A dedicated channel 'Green Corridor' will be created at different locations for smooth and speedy movement of ambulances carrying Covid corpses. Every year, Ganga Sagar Mela is held in the mid of January. Lakhs of people take the holy dip at the confluence of river Ganga and Bay of Bengal.