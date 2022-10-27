S 24-Pgns: 1 missing, 9 rescued after boat capsizes in Pujali

KOLKATA: Tension spread at Indira Ghat in Pujali of South 24-Parganas after a boat capsized with 10 people on board on Tuesday night.

Nine persons were rescued by the local people and police but one person identified as Sheikh Sabir is still missing.

According to sources, a group of labourers were going to Chengail in Howrah on Tuesday night at around 9:30 pm. They had boarded a country boat to cross River Hooghly. But when the boat reached the middle of the river, suddenly it capsized due to the high tide. People who were standing on the bank of the river saw the incident and informed the police personnel nearby. Immediately boats were arranged and nine persons were rescued.Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel also called in for the rescue operation. However, till Wednesday evening Sabir was not found.