S 24-Parganas launches beach cleaning drive at Ganga Sagar

Kolkata: The South 24-Parganas administration on Friday launched a massive beach cleaning drive after 20,20,000 pilgrims took holy dip maintaining COVID-19 protocol during the week-long Ganga Sagar Mela.



'Punya Kal prevailed up to 6.02 am today (January 15). But, still thousands of pilgrims are taking holy dip and availing e-Snan," said state Panchayats and Rural Development minister Subrata Mukherjee, who participated in the beach cleaning drive along with state Fire and Emergency

Services minister Sujit

Bose, state Public Works Department minister Aroop Biswas, state Power minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, MLA

of Sagar Island Bankim Hazra and South 24-Parganas District Magistrate

P Ulaganathan.

While 73 lakh people witnessed the mela through e-Darshan (online broadcasting via YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other social media), 2,12,500 pilgrims opted for e-Snan.

The eco-friendly Ganga Sagar Mela started on January 10 and concluded on January 16. It was supervised by 7 MICs and 2 MLAs from different mela points. Control rooms were set up at Nabanna as well as at the mela complex.

The entire expenditure of mela—to the tune of more than Rs 200 crore—was borne by the Bengal Government. No assistance or sponsorship was provided by any private or government sources. There was no increase in bus and vessel fare and pilgrim tax was exempted.

An insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per person for unfortunate death had been provided by the state government.

"Around 12, 60, 000 were medically screened and 8,324 persons were randomly screened at mela areas. None of the pilgrims were found COVID-19 positive," pointed out Mukherjee.

He reiterated that 7 precious lives were saved after they were airlifted to Kolkata at the right time. Two pilgrims were airlifted on Friday. As many as 15,245 missing persons were traced through QR code, control room and NGO/ Civil Defence volunteers.

As many as 11 temporary fire stations, 229 fire hydrant points, 14 tanks with 24 lakh litres of water capacity and 50 bullet bikes were arranged. Continuous joint raids helped in preventing any

fire incident.

This apart, there was 20 hour navigation on Muriganga river, GPS-coordinated bus transport, speed restriction and Pilgrim Transport Management System.