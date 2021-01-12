S 24-Parganas gears up for Ganga Sagar Mela

Kolkata: With pilgrims already reaching the venue of Ganga Sagar Mela, the South 24-Parganas administration has left no stone unturned to make all necessary arrangements for their safety and security.



Keeping the Covid situation in mind, the state government is also laying emphasis on e-Darshan and e-Snan facilities, introduced last year.

"On Sunday, Ganga Sagar Mela inauguration was done at the Mela office by the district administration. The mela was graced by Director Health Services, Sagar MLA, CEO Coast Guard, CMOH and NGOs. State Fire department officials made a demo, e-Snan packets were given to Pilgrims and officials were felicitated," said Dr P Ulaganathan, District Magistrate of South 24-Parganas.

24/ 7 operational medical screening with Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) is available at 13 places of the pilgrims' arrival. Medical screening and thermal checking are enabled at buffer zones, bus stands, railway stations in Lot 8 and Namkhana. Health professionals are also distributing masks and sanitisers at 40 First Aid camps covering Outram Ghat, Sagar Island and Namkhana.

A separate software (COVID Watch Portal) has been made for tracking the movement of Covid positive pilgrims. As many as 25 ambulances with professionals

will ensure safe transportation of Covid positive patients to

the nearest safe homes or hospitals.