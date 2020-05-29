S 24-Parganas engages 1,000 teams to tackle influx of migrants amid cyclone calamity

Kolkata: Following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's directions the South 24-Parganas district has come up with a unique way of receiving migrant workers amid the ongoing restoration and relief work.



The process of receiving them in a staggered manner has been introduced with influx in returnees as around 10 to 15 trains with migrant labourers are reaching Bengal everyday. Apart from the 1,000 teams comprising more than 4,800 officers and field workers, 25 teams in district level and 4 teams in each block have been engaged exclusively to tackle the migrant issues.

As per the unique method all returnees, who are residents of South 24-Parganas, are first being taken to a huge infrasture that has been created at Baruipur for health screening.

The returnees from five states - Maharashtra, Chennai, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi - are sent to their respective blocks in another set of buses where the block level teams are ensuring that they remain in home quarantine for 14 days. "As houses of many mainly in Sagar Island and some other coastal areas in the district were washed away in the cyclone, community halls have been earmarked to keep the returnees who lost their houses.

In case the returnees are from the five states, they are taken to separate quarantine centres from Baruipur where they will undergo swab sample test if any symptoms develop.

The team of 200 people at Baruipur comprise of doctors, health workers, police, transport authorities and local district officials. They are constantly coordinating with state administration on one hand and the block level teams on the other hand ensuring that all protocols can be maintained for safe return of the migrants and at the same time to check spread of the disease in the district infrasture of which is already in shambles due to the destruction caused by the cyclone Amphan. There are around 20 to 25 people in each of the teams in block level.

Till date 176 people tested positive in the district and 110 people are cured undergoing treatment in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals while the disease claimed five lives so far and 61 were released after they got cured. In such a situation, the district administration is leaving no stone unturned in checking further spread of the disease chances of which goes high with influx in returnees.

When contacted, district magistrate P Ulganathan said: "We are tackling both reconstruction and migrant issues simultaneously and prepared a detailed plan of action to carry out the same in a planned manner to check the spread of COVID-19." He further said that restoration work is going on in full swing. But Tuesday's heavy rainfall accompanied with heavy gush of wind left a little affect on repairing and reconstruction work if embankments.