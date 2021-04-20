S 24-Parganas admin steps up fight against Covid; 525 beds arranged

KOLKATA: After polls got over in the district, the South 24-Parganas district administration has stepped up measures against COVID-19. Priority has been given to setting up of Safe Homes in different parts of the district and 525 beds have already been arranged and made operational.



According to sources in the district health department 50 beds have been arranged at Maheshtala Matri Sadan, 50 beds at Bhogali Karmatirtha in Bhangar Block II and another 50 beds in Canning II block.

Besides this, 200 beds have been made operational near Topsia and another 80 beds at a Karmatirtha in Joyangar I block.

As many as 50 beds at a Kisan Mandi in Baruipur block and 45 bed sat Amtala Hospital on Diamond Harbour Road will be operational from Wednesday.

Medical officers and other staff including oxygen are available round the clock in the safe homes.

There are facilities of teleconferencing with specialist doctors and 24 hours emergency ambulance service so that a patient can be rushed to a hospital in case of any emergency.

There is also video calling facilities for the patients with their family members.

The Diamond Harbour stadium too has been converted into a safe home with 100 beds .

Apart from providing healthcare that includes medicines and wholesome diet necessary for COVID patients, arrangements have been made for yoga and meditation for improvement in mental health.

There are facilities for reading newspapers as well as hearing music for entertainment and elimination of monotony among the patients.