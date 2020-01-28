Russian scholars join 44th Kolkata Int'l Book Fair

Kolkata: Several Russian scholars and litterateurs have joined the 44th Kolkata International Book Fair (KIBF) which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Central Park in Salt Lake on Tuesday evening. Russia is the theme country in the KIBF.



Some of the litterateurs who have joined the fair are– Peter Aleshkovsky a Russian writer, historian, journalist and a radio and TV presenter. He graduated from the History faculty of Moscow State University in Archaeology. He received the Russian Booker in 2016 for his novel The Citadel. His books have been translated into several languages worldwide.

Eugene Vodolazkin is one of Russia's best known modern writers as well as a literary academic. He was born in Keiv and graduated from Keiv State University. He is a leading member of the department of Ancient Russian Literature and the Institute of Russian Literature at the Russian Academy of Sciences. He has authored the novels Soloviev and Larionov, Laurus and The Aviator, all of which have received a number of national and international awards. His recent novel Brisbane won the national Book of the Year competition.

Natalya Volkova is a children's writer and poet. She writes fairytales and has co-authored the educational literature with Vasily Volkov. She hosts the children's literature programme. She is also a member of the union of Moscow writers.