Rural infra boost: State allocates funds worth Rs 486cr for 9 depts

kolkata: In a big boost to rural infrastructure development in Bengal, the state Finance department is all set to release Rs 486 crore.



There are nine executing departments to which the funds will be disbursed.

The highest allocation of Rs 177 crore has been earmarked for the state Panchayats and Rural Development department.

A notification undersigned by Principal Secretary Finance department Manoj Pant stated that the funds are being released to facilitate smooth functioning of Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) projects connected with various state development schemes ongoing in the state.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has been allocated a fund of Rs 155 crore, the Power department has been granted a fund of Rs 40 crore while the Water Resources Investigation & Development department will be released a fund of Rs 35 crores.

The Co-operation department is getting Rs 25 crore while the Irrigation & Waterways department has been allocated Rs 22 crore.

The other departments for which funds are going to be disbursed are Technical Education, Training & Skill Development, Food and Supplies and Animal Resources Development.

They will be receiving Rs 15 crore, Rs 13 crore and Rs 6 crore respectively.