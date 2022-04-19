Rural health infra boost: State to induct over 11K health workers

KOLKATA: State government is going to induct over 11,500 health workers on contractual basis to further boost rural health infrastructure. State government has already taken up a major infrastructural revamp in various district hospitals. Critical care facilities are being enhanced.



State health department had earlier announced filling up of various vacant posts of health professionals including 1,207 general duty medical officers (GDMO) in the district level hospitals to further boost up infrastructure. General nursing staff and BSC grade II nurses are being recruited.

The step has been taken to fill up the vacant posts in the district hospitals.

Health department till January this year received around 2,492 applications for the post of GDMO.

There are around 3,974 posts for general nursing staff and 2,140 for BSC nursing posts.

The Health department also decided to recruit around 1,500 community health officers (CHO) in various Suswasthya Kendras across the state. The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board had already recruited 1,371 specialist medical officers while 1174 vacant posts of general duty medical officers were also filled up last year.

It may be mentioned here that in 2020, the state Health department had announced the recruitment of over 1,500 medical officers and 9,000 nursing staff in order to mitigate the crisis of nursing staff members and doctors in the state-run hospitals, mostly in the districts.

There are presently more than 12,000 doctors in government hospitals. The number of doctors in government hospitals stood at 4,500 in 2011. The number of nurses has gone up to over 53,000.

When the Mamata Banerjee government came to power there were around 37,366 nurses in government health establishments.