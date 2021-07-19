Rupashree fraud: Married women avail benefits, plaint filed

KOLKATA: The Block Development Officer (BDO) of Malati in Birbhum has unearthed a racket misappropriating funds of Rupashree scheme by submitting fake documents and withdrawing money.



Humayun Chowdhury, the BDO stated that after going through a few documents regarding Rupashree scheme, he found six applicants from Nawapara and two from Tilora area under Nalhati block, who were married earlier and had produced fake documents to obtain the benefit of the scheme.

Among the eight accused, one of them was married around four years ago and even has a child aged about two years. The other seven accused were married around 2 to 3 years ago. To obtain the money against Rupashree scheme, they had produced fake marriage invitation cards and other documents.

Chowdhury was surprised to see that all of them were granted money under the scheme. As soon as the forgery came to light, Chowdhury lodged a complaint at the Nalhati police station against the eight accused persons.

The applications were submitted during the time when election procedures were going on in the state. As the staff of the BDO office was busy, the checking of documents was conducted in hasted, sources said. The accused persons suspected to have been aware of the pressure on the staff and took the advantage of the situation, sources added.

Under the "Rupashree" scheme that was launched in April 2018, one-time financial assistance of Rs 25,000 is given to the economically-stressed families at the time of their daughters' marriages. Beneficiaries above the age of 18 can apply for the amount during their first marriage.

The person to whom a beneficiary gets married, must cross the age of 21. The amount would directly be credited to the bank account of the beneficiary, at least 5 days prior to the day of marriage.