Rupa Bhattacharya quits BJP, slams Dilip Ghosh

KOLKATA: Alleging that the state BJP leadership led by Dilip Ghosh considered artistes as outsiders in the party, actor-turned-politician Rupa Bhattacharya on Thursday took to Twitter to announce that she was quitting politics and not joining any other party.



She lambasted state BJP president Dilip Ghosh before leaving the party. "Leaving politics and not joining any political party. Will continue to fight for the right cause and support the good work and criticize the bad ones," she wrote on social media. Earlier, the actor was criticised for taking part in a procession to celebrate the completion of 500 days of Shramajibi canteen set up by the CPI(M) in Jadavpur. She said she was inspired to join politics by Mukul Roy. During selection of candidates before the Assembly polls, the 'lobby politics' came to light, she added. Ghosh's statement that the artistes would be roughed up did not go well. She advised Ghosh to conduct proper introspection and use the old timers.