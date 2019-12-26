Run-walk initiative trailing iconic landmarks of Kolkata

Kolkata: The seventh edition of Route 55, an open non-competitive race conducted by the alumni of Indian Institute of Engineering Science And Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, will be held on December 29.



This year, the organisers expect more than 80 runners across all age groups.

"The race has one of the most scenic routes among all the marathons organised here. It will start from Old Metro Cinema (Now Central) and terminate at IIEST Shibpur campus. Participants from 15 international and Indian cities," said Saheli Pal, alumni of IIEST Shibpur.

Route 55 is an open non-competitive run-walk event that retraces the road taken by many on public bus number 55 from Esplanade to Shibpur - touching many iconic Calcutta landmarks on the way.

"It aims to engage the community by giving back while having fun," Moumita Mukherjee, alumni of IIEST Shibpur.

While the 2019 edition of Route 55 celebrates women empowerment as the theme, funds raised from the event will be donated to Sramajibi Hospital, Belur.

"We have been instrumental in developing Hooghly district's first blood bank at Sramajibi Hospital. A portion of the donations have also been used to provide discounted healthcare access cards to the drivers and conductors of the bus route number 55," said Sandip Nanda, organiser of the Route 55.

"We take pride in our anonymity and passion to give back and keeping the focus on Sramajibi Hospital rather than speeches, felicitations, celebrities and stage time. We are self-organising with the goal is to shepherd the efficient organization of the run and support the cause. There is no formal organisation or titles and we are open to including anyone

who is interested in helping out," said Nandini Mukherjee, who is an alumni of IIEST Shibpur.