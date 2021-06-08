Rumours of exit rife as Rajib & Mukul skip BJP meet

KOLKATA: Turncoat leaders Rajib Banerjee and Mukul Roy skipped BJP's organisational meeting on Tuesday, triggering speculations that both these leaders may quit the saffron party. BJP's organisational meeting was held at its Hastings headquarters in state to analyse the party's dismal performance in the last state Assembly polls.

Without naming Suvendu Adhikari, Banerjee had stated on social media that opposition of the elected government—that has come to power with overwhelming support in the state—and its Chief Minister and attempts to scare people by threatening to impose Article 356 have not gone down well with the masses. "We all should rise above politics and stand by the side of the people to combat Covid and Yaas-torn Bengal," Banerjee stated.

Meanwhile, Dilip Ghosh, state BJP president, attempted to cover up their absence from the meeting by stating that Rajib Banerjee did not hold any post and Mukul Roy could not attend the meeting due to ill health. Ghosh stated that Roy's wife was receiving treatment at hospital. BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya could not attend the meeting as he lost his father on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu Roy said the people of Bengal did not support hate politics. "My mother is suffering because we got involved in the politics of hate," he stated.

Commenting on Adhikari's absence in the meeting, Ghosh said he did not know about the meeting between Suvendu, Amit Shah and JP Nadda in Delhi. "I did not know who had asked him for the meeting in Delhi," Ghosh added.

On Adhikari's trip to Delhi, Kunal Ghosh, state Secretary of Trinamool Congress, said the former had gone there to make arrangements with the Home Minister to avoid arrest in the Narada case. "Adhikari is staging a drama before public; he will have to parrot what his party is saying. He met Shah as he wanted to save his skin from prosecution in the Narada sting case, Ghosh claimed.

Some BJP supporters in Birbhum took out a rally urging Trinamool Congress to take them back to the party in Birbhum. Anubrata Mondol, TMC's district president in Birbhum, said the matter was being looked after by Mamata Banerjee.

Trinamool national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee had said on Monday party's chairperson was looking into the rejoining of the turncoats and a decision in the matter was expected soon.