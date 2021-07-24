Rumana as brand ambassador of Kanyashree

Kolkata: Rumana Sultana who had secured the highest marks in Higher Secondary examination this year will be the brand ambassador of the state government's Kanyashree project.



Rumana , a student of Raja Manindra Chandra Girls High School of Kandi in Murshidabad bagged 499 out of 500 marks in the higher secondary examinations, the results of which was declared on Thursday.

"Rumana has made us proud. We sincerely believe that she could play an important role in inspiring girls of the district who want to pursue higher education. We proposed to make her the brand ambassador of Kanyashree project for the district and she has agreed. She will take park in awareness campaigns regarding the scheme and similar activities related to Kanyashree," District Magistrate Murshidabad, Sharad Kumar Dwivedi said.

The district administration felicitated Rumana for her stellar performance in the Higher Secondary examination on Friday.

Rumana had ranked fifth in Madhyamik in 2019 by securing 687 marks.

A resident of Ward 11 at Hotelpara area under Kandi municipality, Rumana wants to become a scientist and discover something unique, which will be instrumental in the development of the country.

Her father Rabiul Alam is the headmaster of Achala Vidyamandir School under Bharatpur police station in the district.