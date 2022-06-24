Rujira Banerjee appears before ED
KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Thursday questioned All India Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee in connection with the ongoing coal scam case at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake for about five hours.
On Thursday Rujira reached CGO Complex with her two-and-a-half-month old son as the child was unable to stay at home without his mother.
It may be mentioned that ED was earlier instructed by the Supreme Court to question her at Kolkata. As per the order a special team reached Kolkata and Rujira was summoned to appear on Thursday.
ED had also sent a letter to the Kolkata Police regarding security. Therefore, security was tight at the CGO complex premises, sources said.
