Ruden Lepcha, Amar Rai named chairpersons of Rogi Kalyan Samities

Darjeeling: A notification from the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal dated December 23, 2021, announced the names of Ruden Sada Lepcha and Amar Singh Rai as the chairpersons of the Rogi Kalyan Samity of the Kalimpong District Hospital and Darjeeling District Hospitals respectively.



Incidentally, Ruden Sada Lepcha is the MLA of Kalimpong and also vice-president of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM). Amar Singh Rai is the former MLA of Darjeeling and at present, the vice-chairman of the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA). He is also a Central committee member of the BGPM.

"I am the sitting chairperson and my term has been extended. As a chairperson, my priority has always been a CT scan machine for the Hills. We have made headway regarding that. The government has decided on a CT scan machine for the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital on a PPP mode. The tender for the same has already been floated," stated Rai.