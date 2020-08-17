Ruckus at Calcutta National Medical College & Hosp over death of patient

Kolkata: Tension prevailed at the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) in Kolkata on Sunday following the death of a 56-year-old man whose family members have brought the charges of medical negligence against the hospital. A portion of the hospital was also ransacked by the family members of the patient.



Some of the relatives of the deceased allegedly attacked some doctors and health workers. Family members of the deceased also claimed that some security personnel of the hospital heckled the victim's son. A huge contingent of police rushed the spot and they had to resort to the lathi charge to disperse the mob. Around 5 persons have been detained in this connection so far.

It was learnt that one Md Salauddin (56), a resident of Tiljala area fell ill and he was taken to the hospital on Saturday evening. The patient was initially treated at the emergency ward of the hospital and then was shifted to another ward. The family members of the patient alleged that there was no doctor even there was no oxygen supply. The patient died early Sunday morning. As the news spread the family members of the deceased created ruckus inside the hospital and allegedly heckled some doctors and other staff members of the hospital. The police rushed to the spot on being informed and brought the situation under

control. The police examined the CCTV footages of the hospital to identify the persons who created chaos inside the hospital.

The incident triggered tension among the other patients at the hospital. Police have initiated a detailed probe in this regard.