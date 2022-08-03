Ruby Crossing renamed as Rabi Thakur More

KOLKATA: Ruby Crossing, one of the busiest road intersection in South Kolkata has been renamed as Rabi Thakur More by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.



Mayor Firhad Hakim will formally announce the renaming on August 7, which is the death anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

The road renaming committee of KMC chaired by poet Joy Goswami has unanimously took the decision to rename the crossing. The other members of the committee are singers Indrani Sen and Saikat Mitra, Mriganka Bandyopadhyay and Pradeep Tandan. A cultural programme will be held at the crossing on August 7. The station at Rubi Crossing of the Garia Airport Metro railway has been named after Hemanta Mukherjee. Ruby is the busiest intersection on Eastern Metropolitan bypass. Because of the Ruby General Hospital, the crossing has been known as the Ruby Crossing. All buses and vehicles to airport and Sector V from southern fringes take the Ruby Crossing to go to airport via sector V.