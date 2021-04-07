'RTI shows BJP govt never proposed Narayani Battalion'

Mathabhanga: On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempted to woo the Rajbongshi community in Cooch Behar with the promise of creating Narayani Battalion, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee—whose government had already formed the battalion in state police—exposed the former's 'tall claims' by showcasing an RTI reply that cited the Home Ministry had received 'no proposal for formation of the battalion in the Central forces.'



Addressing a huge rally here, Banerjee called the Prime Minister a 'liar.' She presented the RTI documents during her speech. Both Modi and Banerjee addressed poll campaigns in Cooch Behar on Tuesday in favour of their respective candidates.

"He (Modi) is misleading people. Today, the Prime Minister once again lied about the long-standing demand for Narayani Battalion. He promised to bring it after the polls. Let the truth come before the public. The reality came to light with the reply of the government of India itself against an RTI to know whether it had received any proposal to set up Narayani Battalion. I will prove with the help of documents, that he (Prime Minister) is a liar." The RTI query read: "Whether any proposal has been placed before the ministry (Home Ministry) for raising a new battalion, namely Narayani Battalion, within Central armed police force or in BSF, ITBP, etc. If positive, please furnish the relevant documents." Banerjee read out the response that stated, "At present no proposal has been received for raising a battalion as Narayani Battalion".

Mamata Banerjee government had set up Narayani Battalion in the state armed police with its headquarters in Cooch Behar. Banerjee alleged that besides spreading lies, Modi was taunting her while addressing rallies. Banerjee said she hardly gives importance to these taunts considering that it is being done because of the "significances" she gets in Indian politics.

Lambasting at the Prime Minister for holding public rallies in Bengal mainly on the day of election here, Trinamool Congress supremo launched a fresh attack on the Modi government raising the issue of Rafale deal scam and PM-CARES fund.

Mentioning about her government's move of authorizing all refugee colonies so that no one could be evicted from their houses, Banerjee assured the people of Alipurduar and Cooch Behar that there was no question of allowing implementation of NRC and CAA till the day she was alive.

BJP had won Lok Sabha polls in both the districts. Banerjee made people realise that the BJP did nothing for the development of the region despite winning two years ago. "Do you ever get an MP by your side? It is our government that is carrying out all-round development. So, cast votes in favour of Trinamool Congress for sustainable development," Banerjee said.

"Today, there is peace prevailing in Dooars-Terai. The situation in the Hills, where our friends are contesting, is also good. They (BJP) gave nothing to tea garden workers despite tall talks ahead of the polls. But, we took a series of steps to help them get shelter, food and medicine," she said.