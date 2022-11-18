RTI seeking details of GTA Chairman Relief Fund filed

DARJEELING: The Hamro Party has filed an RTI seeking details regarding the GTA Chairman Relief Fund. A fund had been initiated in March 2020 by Anit Thapa, the then Chairman of the GTA, during the first wave of COVID-19 to help tea garden workers tide over the pandemic. At present, the fund has over Rs. 2 crore.



The GTA Sabha on September 19, 2022, had resolved to construct a Shramik Bhawan at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for welfare of Shramiks out of the relief fund raised during the period of COVID-19.

This was met by opposition from TMC and Hamro Party Sabhasads stating that Sharamik Bhawans were constructed with government funds and not relief funds.

"It's been more than 2 years since the fund was raised and there is still no clarity regarding its financial details. Questions like whether the fund still exists or has already been diverted remain unanswered," stated Ajoy Edwards, president, Hamro Party.

The RTI has raised questions regarding aims and objectives of the fund; Name of the Bank, Account number and PAN where the fund is parked at present; bank statement of the fund reflecting the transactions from the time the bank account was opened till October 04, 2022; the quantum collected and the quantum present in the account on October 04,2022; legal framework of the fund and how it was being administered; was the fund ever been

diverted to any other destination, activities, work or development scheme apart from the purpose it was raised; list of all donors and the corresponding amount donated and who audits the relief fund.

"People donated to the fund to bring relief to the families suffering in the Pandemic. So many people

had lost jobs. Finances were shattered. Some did not have money for treatment. Now that fund is supposed to be used to build a Shramik Bhawan, which can easily be built by the state Government or GTA fund. It is shameful," stated Edwards.

"The fund is safely parked in the Bank. The fund will be utilised in consultation with trade union representatives and workers. It is

better to construct a Shramik Bhawan.

How much will a worker get if Rs. 2 crore is distributed among 70,000 workers of Hill tea gardens?" questioned SP Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, GTA.