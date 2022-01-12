RT-PCR test report conducted within 72 hours of check-in must for boarders in hotels under BMC

kolkata: Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed the hotel and guest house authorities of Salt Lake not to allow any boardesr without double vaccine certificate or RT-PCR test report conducted within the last 72 hours.



According to a BMC official, on Tuesday a meeting was arranged in presence of the representatives of local market committees, hotel and guest house authorities along with police.

During the meeting, BMC officials informed the market committees, hotel and guest house authorities to sanitise their respective premises regularly.

For the markets, the civic body has offered to sanitise the individual shops as well if the owners wish to.

These apart, all the market committees have been instructed to enforce the Covid protocols strictly.

No materials will be sold to the buyer who will be found not wearing masks. On Monday around more than 1000 new Covid cases have been reported from across the BMC area."Though the figure went down a bit compared to Sunday, the situation is still not good. However none of the infected people are critical and maximum of them are in home isolation," said a BMC official.