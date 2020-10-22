RSS propagating politics of hate: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leaders from Nadia district alleged that RSS Bistaraks are visiting every household in the bordering areas to propagate hate politics and confuse people by telling lies about various projects that are being taken up by the state government for the development of the area.



Bani Kumar Roy, Trinamool Congress spokesperson said: "The RSS Bistarakas were not holding meeting but going to every household in the villages to incite people by playing communal cards. They are telling people that you had been driven back in 1947 by the Muslims in Bangladesh and you are going to face similar problem once again because of Muslim appeasement by Mamata Banerjee." He added: "The sole purpose is to disturb peace in the bordering areas and stall the development work that are being carried out there."

He alleged: "The RSS workers had criticised the state government when the allowance for the Imans was announced and again they criticised the state government when monthly allowance for the purohits was announced. This is really funny. They have no political stand and their only purpose is to disturb Mamata Banerjee."

It was learnt that after Durga Puja Trinamool Congress will go all out to counter the allegations and the lies that are being circulated by RSS in the bordering areas.

The development projects taken by the state government like Kanyashri, Sabuj Sathi and Swasthya Sathi have immensely benefitted the local people.

"Because of Swastha Sathi there are some people who could go to the Christian Medical College at Vellore for free treatment," he daid. Again the RSS workers alleged that Mamata Banerjee had not done anything for the Matuas. "The Matuas who are above 60 years are getting regular pension apart from getting other benefits like free ration.Trinamool will counter all the allegations after the Pujas," he stated.